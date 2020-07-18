Analyzing Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) & NBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share. Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 20.00% 9.28% 1.05% Pinnacle Bankshares 14.15% 7.73% 0.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NBT Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pinnacle Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 0.00 $121.02 million $2.74 N/A Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 1.33 $4.40 million N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

