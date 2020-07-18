Analyzing ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) & Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICF International and Hudson Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.48 billion 0.82 $68.94 million $4.15 15.58 Hudson Capital $1.37 million 10.41 -$62.00 million N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.30% 11.43% 5.33% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICF International and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International presently has a consensus price target of $89.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.95%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Hudson Capital.

Volatility and Risk

ICF International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICF International beats Hudson Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

