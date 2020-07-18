Analyzing DSV AS/ADR (DSDVY) & Its Rivals

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS: DSDVY) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DSV AS/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV AS/ADR 2.99% 9.38% 4.42% DSV AS/ADR Competitors -25.65% -22.38% -8.95%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DSV AS/ADR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV AS/ADR 0 2 5 0 2.71 DSV AS/ADR Competitors 213 830 1372 56 2.51

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.49%.

Dividends

DSV AS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share. DSV AS/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Transportation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV AS/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSV AS/ADR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DSV AS/ADR $14.20 billion $554.63 million N/A DSV AS/ADR Competitors $4.51 billion $386.39 million 24.25

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. DSV AS/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DSV AS/ADR beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.