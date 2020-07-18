Analyzing Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Guidewire Software (NASDAQ:GWRE)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Guidewire Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.02 -$4.05 million $1.17 31.03 Guidewire Software $719.51 million 13.41 $20.73 million $0.63 184.10

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -2.45% 40.09% 6.30% Guidewire Software -6.08% 0.02% 0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cornerstone OnDemand and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 5 0 2.63 Guidewire Software 1 5 6 0 2.42

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus target price of $52.44, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Guidewire Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; and Guidewire London Market Messaging that provides a message-processing and action framework. Additionally, the company offers data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Live Analytics, a cloud analytics platform; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a cloud-based tool; and Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics, a cloud-native economic cyber risk modeling solution, as well as Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.