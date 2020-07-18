Analyzing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Precigen (OTCMKTS:PGEN)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Precigen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 21.36 -$77.30 million N/A N/A Precigen $90.72 million 8.69 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -5.20

Auxly Cannabis Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -618.68% -41.04% -25.20% Precigen -300.01% -81.74% -25.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auxly Cannabis Group and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Precigen 1 1 2 0 2.25

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 187.08%. Precigen has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.97%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Precigen.

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Precigen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

