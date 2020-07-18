Analysts Set State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $75.35

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.35.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

State Street stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

