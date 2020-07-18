Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $66.67

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of PBH opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

