Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $66.67

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.
Shares of PBH opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.
In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
