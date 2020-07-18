Analysts Set Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

