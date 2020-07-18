Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $99.50

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.