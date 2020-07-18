Analysts Set Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) PT at $20.00

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their target price on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Knoll by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,272,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Knoll by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 108,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $27,593,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,060,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Knoll stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $640.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

