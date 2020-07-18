Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) PT at $52.17

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 159,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,065,489 shares of company stock worth $309,803,380. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

