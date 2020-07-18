Analysts Set Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $41.20

Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $47,659.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569,342 shares in the company, valued at $14,233,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,503 shares of company stock worth $7,793,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Fastly by 704,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 233,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

