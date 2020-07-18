Analysts Set DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $36.08

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.76. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

