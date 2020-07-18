Analysts Set DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $145.69

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

