Analysts Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $21.00

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Codexis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Codexis by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.