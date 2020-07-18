Analysts Offer Predictions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.26.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

