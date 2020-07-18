Analysts Issue Forecasts for Progressive Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,240. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 8,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Progressive by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Progressive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 214,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

