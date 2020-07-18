Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $358.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.02. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

