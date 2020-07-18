Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

