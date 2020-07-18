Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post $2.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

AMG opened at $71.00 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,146.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

