Analysts Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is ($2.19). Tesla reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $19.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.19.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,992,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,085.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

