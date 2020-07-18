Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

