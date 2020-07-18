Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.35). EQT reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday. They set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 2,971.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 87,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

