Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.64.

Analog Devices stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

