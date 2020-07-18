Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of ADI opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

