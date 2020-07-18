Analog Devices, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

ADI opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

