Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

