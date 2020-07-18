AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on buyout benefits. The Gatan, Telular, Mocon and Rauland buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments unit. Further, positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical unit. Additionally, the company's strong product portfolio and AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving its organic growth. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive AMETEK’s top-line. However, ongoing softness in the automation market does not bode well for Electromechanical unit. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

AME opened at $92.95 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after acquiring an additional 95,627 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after acquiring an additional 626,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

