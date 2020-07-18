AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $35,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,380.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,010. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.