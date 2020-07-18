Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

