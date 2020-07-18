American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.86%.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.
American River Bankshares Company Profile
American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.
