American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Issues Earnings Results

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRB. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

