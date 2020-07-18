American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.04 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.78.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $373,681. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

