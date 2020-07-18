American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

Shares of AXP opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

