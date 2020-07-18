American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

NYSE AXP opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

