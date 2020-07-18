American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $21,186,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

