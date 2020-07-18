American Campus Communities (ACC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACC stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

