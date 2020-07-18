America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $17.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMX stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2,035.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,194,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,963,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $623,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460,160 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 1st quarter valued at $16,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

