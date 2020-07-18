America First Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $393.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.