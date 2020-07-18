AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of UHAL opened at $314.60 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average of $315.93.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
