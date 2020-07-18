AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UHAL opened at $314.60 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average of $315.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 31.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.6% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 131,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AMERCO by 68.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

