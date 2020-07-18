Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

AMCR stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 329.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $94,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,065,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $375,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.