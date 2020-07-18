Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,233.59. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

