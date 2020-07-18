Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,233.59. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.