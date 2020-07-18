Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.