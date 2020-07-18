Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.