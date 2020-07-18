Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.
AIMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
