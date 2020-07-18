Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,744,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 274,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.