Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells $5,162,700.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $4,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,236.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

