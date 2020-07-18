Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 28,810 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.60. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 72.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock worth $109,623,000 after buying an additional 1,744,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,606,506 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,532 shares of the software’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 64.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,489,635 shares of the software’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after purchasing an additional 971,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,827 shares of the software’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

