Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.94. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

