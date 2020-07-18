Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

