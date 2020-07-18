Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,363.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

